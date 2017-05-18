Bunce’s Latest Book – Big Fat Short History Of British Boxing – In Shops Today

THE MAN HIMSELF STEVE BUNCE HAS A NEW BOOK OUT TODAY – BUNCE’S BIG FAT SHORT HISTORY OF BRITISH BOXING.

Boxing is Steve Bunce’s game. He has filed thousands and thousands of fight reports from ringside. He has written millions and millions of words for national newspapers previewing boxing, profiling boxers and proselytising on the business. He has been the voice of British boxing on the airwaves, both radio and television, with an army of loyal fans. And now it’s time to put those many years of experience into penning his history of the sport of kings on these isles. It’s Bunce’s Big Fat Short History of British Boxing.