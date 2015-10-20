BREAKING NEWS: Myekeni Withdraws From World Unification Battle With Marston Due to Injury.

Mdantsane, South Africa’s Unathi Myekeni has been forced to withdraw from the World Bantamweight WBU, WBFed, WIBA & WIBC World Championship Unification contest, against London, England’s Marianne Marston, which was due to take place at York Hall in London, on Sunday 6th December.

World Boxing Federation President Howard Goldberg broke the news, to Marston’s team earlier today, that Myekeni suffered a serious hand injury in training that would prevent her competing on December 6th

Mr. Goldberg also proposed a possible replacement, reigning FECOMBOX Mexican National Champion Jessica Arreguin Munoz, from Agua Prieta, Mexico, whose record stands at nine wins and just the single loss.

Shortly after hearing the news Marston spoke briefly on the situation and the possibility of boxing Munoz.

“My first thoughts were, oh no here we go again.

I can’t believe it I think I’ve only ever had one fight when I fought the girl we had originally planned, my last fight has to be the worse though, nine pullouts before finally fighting Jekaterina Lecko on the night.

I feel sorry for Unathi, but can’t deny I am also very disappointed as now we have to have a new opponent.

We had everything sorted for the camp based on Unathi and her fight style, but now we may need to rethink the sparring partners, especially if it is Jessica Munoz I’ll be fighting as she’s a southpaw like myself.

I already know about Jessica, I’d seen her title fight against Lesly Morales, she’s a typical Mexican fighter, as tough as they come and likes to stand right there in front of you and have a proper slugfest.

Have to say if it is Jessica the British fans will be on the feet from start to finish as it will be an all out and very bloody war and that suits me just fine, as when I was being trained by Joe (late, great Heavyweight World Champion Smokin’ Joe Frazier) and Marvis (Marvis Frazier) in Philly, that’s the way they taught me to fight.

My style may have changed considerably since I’ve been back in England, but believe me I am still more than happy and more importantly more than capable to have a good old fashioned toe-to-toe slugfest when needs be, believe me I don’t care I’ll do whatever I need to do to win those titles.

Now we have to see if Ryan (WIBA President Ryan Wissow) and Don (WBU & WIBC President Don Lewis) will accept Jessica as the replacement for Unathi, otherwise it’s back to the drawing board.

I’d like to say a huge thank you to my sponsors, Monarch Communications, Optimax, Boxfit UK and 3X Sports for being so understanding of the situation as well as their continuing to be so supportive of me and this World significant event.”

Marianne Marston, against a yet to be named opponent for the unified WBU, WBFed, WIBA and WIBC World Bantamweight Championships co-headline the Mark Lyons and Marianne Marston co-promoted LET BATTLE COMMENCE event at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London on Sunday 6th December 2015.

