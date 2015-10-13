Female World Unification Bout Co-Headlines Dec 6th London Event

London, England’s Marianne Marston is set for the toughest fight of her career to date, when she squares off against Mdantsane, South Africa’s Unathi Myekeni in a World Bantamweight Unification contest, at York Hall in London, on Sunday 6th December.

British #1, Marston was hoping to challenge interim WBC Bantamweight Champion Christina Mc Mahon for her title this October, however Mc Mahon was offered the opportunity to challenge Alicia Ashley for the WBC Super Bantamweight crown in New York on the 29th October, a golden opportunity the talented Irishwoman just couldn’t turn down.

With no championship bout on the immediate horizon Marston had decided to take on a non-championship bout at York Hall on October 23rd, then earlier this month she was offered the opportunity to challenge Myekeni in South Africa early in 2016, by World Boxing Federation President Howard Goldberg.

Some slick negotiations by Marston’s team and London promoter Mark Lyons, along with support from her sponsors Monarch Communications, BoxFit UK, Optimax and 3X Sports, the contest was bought forward to December and moved to London.

Marston, who secured the MBC International title, as well as the World #24 ranking, in October last year with a shut out points win over Marianna Gulyas, to line her up for the shot at a World title, however since that win Marston has only fought the once, beating Riga, Latvia’s Jekaterina Lecko by second round stoppage back in August.

Her opponent on the 6th December, Unathi Myekeni, is far more experienced, both competition wise, as well as Championship wise, and has previously held both the World Boxing Federation and World Boxing Foundation International titles as well as the World Boxing Federation Super Bantamweight World Crown.

In her last contest, Myekeni fought and lost by majority decision to fellow South African Gabisile Tshabalala for the WBFed Super Bantamweight title.

Speaking earlier Marston spoke briefly about the upcoming fight,

“I cannot begin to express how pleased I am to still get to fight for a World title this year and the fact it will be a unification of four titles makes it even more special.

When Christina told us she has the opportunity to fight in America for the WBC full title and as such our fight wouldn’t go ahead this year, I was really disappointed.

Don’t get me wrong I’m pleased for Christina, but from day one of the discussions with her management we had been preparing for that fight, everything we had been working on was to fight her, we even tried to get an opponent that was similar in style to her for the August fight, but so it goes.

Unfortunately I haven’t seen any of Unathi’s fights so don’t know too much about her, hopefully we’ll have some video of her title fights this week and then we can start looking for suitable sparring partners and really get the camp started.

I can’t thank Howard (Goldberg) enough for giving me this opportunity, as well as Ryan (WIBA President Ryan Wissow) and Don (WBU & WIBC President Don Lewis) for their allowing me to fight for their titles too, as well as Mark (Promoter Mark Lyons) and my wonderful sponsors Monarch Communications, Optimax, Boxfit UK and 3X Sports for them being right behind me and giving me the opportunity of participate in this historic unification bout, what’s more right here in London.

I also have to thank my wonderful fans, they really are fantastic, so supportive and very, very noisy, hopefully we’ll have a full house at York Hall on December 6th, if we do they’ll raise the roof when I fight, that’s for sure.”

Marianne Marston vs Unathi Myekeni for the unified WBU, WBFed, WIBA and WIBC World Bantamweight Championships co-headline the Mark Lyons and Marianne Marston co-promoted LET BATTLE COMMENCE event at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London on Sunday 6th December 2015.

This event is sanctioned courtesy of the Malta Boxing Commission (MBC) www.maltaboxingcommission.com

Tickets, priced £35 (standard seated) and £65 (Ringside) are available from any of the boxers taking part, on-line at www.letbattlecommence.com and www.mariannemarston.com or call 07960 850645