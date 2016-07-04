Fight Reports No Comment Events No Comment Boxing News No Comment Boxing News No Comment

MBC Secures Affiliation with WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council

MBC Secures Affiliation with WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council Malta Boxing Commission (MBC) Vice President and co-founder Gianluca Di Caro announced earlier today that their request for affiliation with the WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council (EPBC) has been successful. Speaking earlier Mr. Di Caro said. “We are overjoyed...
