Decastro Stops Tetteh to Secure First Title – Kayes, Becelis, Cairns Impressive in Victory. On Saturday night, at the Arena UK in Grantham, Lincolnshire, local gym owner Russ Brown made his maiden outing as a professional boxing promoter and boy oh boy did he do it in style....
July 4, 2016 Gianluca Di Caro
Fight Reports
Amir Khan and BIBA Successfully Launches Pro Boxing In Pakistan – Inaugural Event Featuring British & Irish Boxers Raises 8 Million PKR For Charity. It may have only been 4:30 in the morning, but the heat was stifling as the Emirates A340-300, that carried the contingent of international...
June 18, 2016 Gianluca Di Caro
Events
Carney, Clayton and Russo In Knockout Form at BIBA Inaugural Event On Friday night, at the Kyle Gallagher (Fight Club) promoted event at the Devonshire House Hotel in Liverpool, the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) successfully sanctioned their inaugural event, since taking over the British and Irish...
April 18, 2016 Gianluca Di Caro
Boxing News
Fight Report: Churcher KOs Horvath To Secure WBF title as Herbert Shines In Wales. Lee Churcher pulled out a sensational against the odds victory over Hungarian Balazs Horvath on Saturday night to secure the World Boxing Foundation Intercontinental Middleweight title, at the Pill Millennium Centre in his hometown...
April 4, 2016 Gianluca Di Caro
Boxing News
MBC Secures Affiliation with WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council Malta Boxing Commission (MBC) Vice President and co-founder Gianluca Di Caro announced earlier today that their request for affiliation with the WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council (EPBC) has been successful. Speaking earlier Mr. Di Caro said. “We are overjoyed...
March 18, 2016 Gianluca Di Caro
Boxing News
Hillyard, Marston & Khan World Title Battles Co-Headline 6th Dec London Event London promoter Mark Lyons has joined forces with Championship campaigning Marianne Marston to co-promote a huge pre-Christmas event, aptly named LET BATTLE COMMENCE, at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, on Sunday 6th December. Heading...
November 4, 2015 Gianluca Di Caro
Events
BREAKING NEWS: Myekeni Withdraws From World Unification Battle With Marston Due to Injury. Mdantsane, South Africa’s Unathi Myekeni has been forced to withdraw from the World Bantamweight WBU, WBFed, WIBA & WIBC World Championship Unification contest, against London, England’s Marianne Marston, which was due to take place at...
October 20, 2015 Gianluca Di Caro
Boxing News
Female World Unification Bout Co-Headlines Dec 6th London Event London, England’s Marianne Marston is set for the toughest fight of her career to date, when she squares off against Mdantsane, South Africa’s Unathi Myekeni in a World Bantamweight Unification contest, at York Hall in London, on Sunday 6th...
October 13, 2015 Gianluca Di Caro
Boxing News
Economides Defends WBF Title Against Ankrah On Undercard Of Roy Jones Jr-Tony Moran on Sept 12th. In just eight days time Chester’s Paul Economides steps into the ring to undertake the first defense of his World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Bantamweight crown, against Ghana’s Prosper Ankrah, on...
September 4, 2015 Gianluca Di Caro
Boxing News
Khan-Quaye Title Fight Support For Roy Jones Jr-Tony Moran September 12th in Liverpool Bradford’s Tasif Khan is just over a week away from the biggest fight of his career to date, when he faces two time Commonwealth title challenger, Ghana’s Isaac Quaye, for the World Boxing Federation (WBF)...
September 3, 2015 Gianluca Di Caro
Boxing News
