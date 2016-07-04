Decastro Stops Tetteh to Secure First Title – Kayes, Becelis, Cairns Impressive in Victory. Decastro Stops Tetteh to Secure First Title – Kayes, Becelis, Cairns Impressive in Victory. On Saturday night, at the Arena UK in Grantham, Lincolnshire, local gym owner Russ Brown made his maiden outing as a professional boxing promoter and boy oh boy did he do it in style.... Continue reading »

Amir Khan and BIBA Successfully Launches Pro Boxing In Pakistan – Inaugural Event Featuring British & Irish Boxers Raises 8 Million PKR For Charity. Amir Khan and BIBA Successfully Launches Pro Boxing In Pakistan – Inaugural Event Featuring British & Irish Boxers Raises 8 Million PKR For Charity. It may have only been 4:30 in the morning, but the heat was stifling as the Emirates A340-300, that carried the contingent of international... Continue reading »

Carney, Clayton and Russo In Knockout Form at BIBA Inaugural Event Carney, Clayton and Russo In Knockout Form at BIBA Inaugural Event On Friday night, at the Kyle Gallagher (Fight Club) promoted event at the Devonshire House Hotel in Liverpool, the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) successfully sanctioned their inaugural event, since taking over the British and Irish... Continue reading »

Fight Report: Churcher KOs Horvath To Secure WBF title as Herbert Shines In Wales. Fight Report: Churcher KOs Horvath To Secure WBF title as Herbert Shines In Wales. Lee Churcher pulled out a sensational against the odds victory over Hungarian Balazs Horvath on Saturday night to secure the World Boxing Foundation Intercontinental Middleweight title, at the Pill Millennium Centre in his hometown... Continue reading »

MBC Secures Affiliation with WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council MBC Secures Affiliation with WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council Malta Boxing Commission (MBC) Vice President and co-founder Gianluca Di Caro announced earlier today that their request for affiliation with the WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council (EPBC) has been successful. Speaking earlier Mr. Di Caro said. “We are overjoyed... Continue reading »

Hillyard, Marston & Khan World Title Battles Co-Headline 6th Dec London Event Hillyard, Marston & Khan World Title Battles Co-Headline 6th Dec London Event London promoter Mark Lyons has joined forces with Championship campaigning Marianne Marston to co-promote a huge pre-Christmas event, aptly named LET BATTLE COMMENCE, at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, on Sunday 6th December. Heading... Continue reading »

BREAKING NEWS: Myekeni Withdraws From World Unification Battle With Marston Due to Injury. BREAKING NEWS: Myekeni Withdraws From World Unification Battle With Marston Due to Injury. Mdantsane, South Africa’s Unathi Myekeni has been forced to withdraw from the World Bantamweight WBU, WBFed, WIBA & WIBC World Championship Unification contest, against London, England’s Marianne Marston, which was due to take place at... Continue reading »

Female World Unification Bout Co-Headlines Dec 6th London Event Female World Unification Bout Co-Headlines Dec 6th London Event London, England’s Marianne Marston is set for the toughest fight of her career to date, when she squares off against Mdantsane, South Africa’s Unathi Myekeni in a World Bantamweight Unification contest, at York Hall in London, on Sunday 6th... Continue reading »

Economides Defends WBF Title Against Ankrah On Undercard Of Roy Jones Jr-Tony Moran on Sept 12th. Economides Defends WBF Title Against Ankrah On Undercard Of Roy Jones Jr-Tony Moran on Sept 12th. In just eight days time Chester’s Paul Economides steps into the ring to undertake the first defense of his World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Bantamweight crown, against Ghana’s Prosper Ankrah, on... Continue reading »